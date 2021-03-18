Titus Andronicus Founding Keyboardist Matt ‘Money’ Miller Dies at 34

Matt “Money” Miller, founding keyboardist for Titus Andronicus, has died at 34. Frontman Patrick Stickles, who is also Miller’s cousin, announced the news on the band’s Twitter page. A cause of death has yet to be revealed.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce to you the sudden and untimely death of Matt ‘Money’ Miller, founding keyboardist of Titus Andronicus, cover model of ‘A Productive Cough,’ lead vocalist of ‘Home Alone (On Halloween),’ my beloved cousin and the dearest friend I ever had,” Stickles wrote.

He added, “You may recognize him as the bartender from the ‘STACKS’ sitcom — he was also the hypeman on ‘Real Talk’ and a featured backup singer on many, many Titus Andronicus tracks. It’s hard to know what to say, but I am trying to put gratitude first, as the 34 years that we spent together will forever be one of my life’s greatest blessings.”

Miller didn’t typically tour with Titus Andronicus, but was an official member during their early years and has since been credited on many of the band’s songs. The cover of the band’s 2018 album A Productive Cough features a childhood photo of Stickles and Miller posing on a rock.

Titus Andronicus contributed an indie rock rendition of the Indigo Girls’ 1989 hit “Closer to Fine” to Merge Records’ covers compilation, Going to Georgia, in December. The band’s most recent album, An Obelisk, dropped in June of 2019 via Merge.