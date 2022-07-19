Titus Andronicus Shake Up a New Jersey July 4th Parade in New ‘(I’m) Screwed’ Video

New Jersey rock and roll favorites Titus Andronicus are back with a new song, “(I’m) Screwed,” which will appear on their upcoming seventh album, The Will to Live, out Sept. 30 via Merge.

“(I’m) Screwed” is a classic down-but-not-yet-out anthem packed with soaring guitar solos and big gang vocals on the chorus. The song arrives with a music video, directed by Ray Concepcion, that puts the band on parade as they play the song on the back of a flatbed truck rolling through the streets of frontman Patrick Stickles’ hometown Glen Rock, New Jersey, during the town’s annual Independence Day celebration.

Of the song, Stickles said, “In ‘(I’m) Screwed,’ we are introduced to the narrator of The Will to Live at the moment he realizes the walls are closing in. Be it real or imagined, he feels the pressure building on all sides, a feeling to which many of us can relate, I imagine. His faith and fortitude are tested like never before, and the narrative of the album will reveal whether that pressure crushes him or produces a diamond.”

The Will to Live — which will also feature the previously-released song “We’re Coming Back” — follows Titus Andronicus’ 2019 album, An Obelisk. Stickles produced the album alongside Howard Bilerman, with the band recording at Bilerman’s hotel2tango studio in Montreal.

In a statement, Stickles explained that the album grapples with all the ongoing tumult in the world but also a more personal tragedy — the death of his cousin and founding Titus keyboard player, Matt “Money” Miller, last year. “Certain recent challenges, some unique to myself and some we have all shared, but particularly the passing of my dearest friend, have forced me to recognize not only the precious and fragile nature of life, but also the interconnectivity of all life,” Stickles said. “Loved ones we have lost are really not lost at all, as they, and we still living, are all component pieces of a far larger continuous organism, which both precedes and succeeds our illusory individual selves, united through time by (you guessed it) the will to live.”

Titus Andronicus will hit the road in support of The Will to Live this fall. The run kicks off Sept. 24 with a set at the Frantic City Festival in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and wraps on Oct. 27 at the Crystal Ballroom in Boston. Full ticket information is available on Titus Andronicus’ website.

Titus Andronicus Tour Dates

September 24 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Frantic City Festival

September 30 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

October 1 – Columbia, SC @ Jam Room Festival

October 3 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

October 4 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

October 5 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s

October 6 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s

October 7 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

October 8 – Austin, TX @ Far Out

October 9 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co

October 10 – Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard

October 12 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

October 13 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

October 14 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

October 15 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

October 16 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

October 17 – Ottawa, ON @ Club SAW

October 18 – Montreal, QC @ L’Esco

October 21 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony

October 22 – Holyoke, MA @ Race Street Live

October 23 – Pawtucket, RI @ The Met

October 25 – Portland, ME @ Space

October 26 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

October 27 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom