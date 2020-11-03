Tinashe Joins Matt Taibbi, Katie Halper on ‘Useful Idiots’ Podcast

Ahead of the general election, Tinashe joined Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper on Rolling Stone‘s Useful Idiots podcast to discuss her recent political involvement during Covid-19 and this year’s Black Lives Matter protests.

“This year has been kind of crazy for all of us,” the singer tells the hosts. “It’s been a wakeup call for me especially — as an entertainer, someone who’s a public figure — just realizing that there’s so many more important things than what’s happening inside of your current, day-to-day bubble…I think this year, with everybody slowing down and just being at home, and having so much time to reflect and really think about things, I think it’s been the perfect storm to create this highly contentious political environment.”

Tinashe says she felt a personal connection to the protests surrounding the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor as a black woman. “I was able to record music and focus on my career, but I was really more focused on how I was able to spread the word, get the real truth about what Black Lives Matter really stands for across to my fans as a public figure,” she says. “It’s my responsibility to explain my view on things that matter to me.”

Later, Tinashe discusses how her family and upbringing shaped her politics, and she answers fan questions about polling and election results with Taibbi and Halper. Finally, the singer explains which main issues she would like to see legislatures take on in the future.

Leave your “Yap” in the comments section below!