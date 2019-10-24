 Tinashe Returns With Clubby New Song ‘Die a Little Bit’ – Rolling Stone
Tinashe Returns With Clubby New Song ‘Die a Little Bit’

Ms Banks-assisted track is singer’s first release as an independent artist

Brittany Spanos

Freshly independent Tinashe is back with the party-ready new song, “Die A Little Bit,” featuring South London rapper Ms Banks. The singer/dancer parted ways with RCA earlier this year.

Over a throwback Nineties house beat, Tinashe uses her breathiest vocals to sing about partying as a form of release; she doesn’t want to waste her time on people who don’t deserve her. In the video, she’s spotted in a lounge with a large group of friends, dancing and hanging out.

Tinashe and RCA split up earlier this year. “We initiated for her to be released. It was a positive split for her. It’s giving her back creative control,” her manager Mike Nazzaro told Rolling Stone in February. She had been signed to the label since 2012 and released two full-length albums with them: 2014’s Aquarius and 2018’s Joyride.

