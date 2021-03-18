See Three Previously Unreleased Tina Turner Photos From Morrison Hotel Gallery’s New Online Exhibit

The Morrison Hotel Gallery has shared three previously unreleased photos of Tina Turner that will be part of an upcoming online exhibition, One Woman Show, opening March 25th.

The sequin dress series at the top of this post was taken by Norman Seeff in Los Angeles in 1983. “Working with Tina is like being exposed to a nuclear reactor,” Seeff said in a statement. “She exudes a primordial energy that comes from the muse of her creativity. I was shooting so fast to keep up with her that I blew my strobe. Tina just kept going and we got the most amazing footage on video. Every shot was stunning and at the end of the session, Tina asked me to dance with her. Well, she ‘danced me’… I felt as though I was teleporting!”

The other two portraits, below, were taken by Jackson Robinson in New York City in 1969. Both are available exclusively through the Morrison Hotel Gallery as silver gelatin limited edition prints.

Jack Robinson/Courtesy of Morrison Hotel Gallery

Tina Turner, NYC. 1969.

One Woman Show will feature photographs from throughout Turner’s career, from Ike and Tina’s opening sets for the Rolling Stones to Turner’s heyday as a solo artist. Along with the photos from Seeff and Robinson, the exhibit will boast the work of Bob Gruen, Lynn Goldsmith, Terry O’Neill, Glen Craig, Amalie R. Rothschild, Jerry de Wilde, Barrie Wentzell, Patrick Harbron, Charlyn Zlotnik, and Paul Natkin.