Why Tina Turner Belongs in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

With Tina Turner on the ballot for this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class, the new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast tells the story of her one-of-a-kind musical journey. Rob Sheffield and Britany Spanos join host Brian Hiatt for the discussion, which also delves into HBO’s acclaimed recent documentary Tina (which reveals the lasting trauma inflicted by her late ex-husband Ike Turner’s abuse) and her two autobiographies.

The episode explores the remarkable story of her ’80s comeback, while also making the case for Turner as a rock artist, a label she’s also long chosen for herself, and as an obviously Hall of Fame-worthy solo artist (she’s previously been inducted for her work with Ike).

