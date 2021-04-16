 Why Tina Turner Belongs in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame - Rolling Stone
Why Tina Turner Belongs in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast tells the one-of-a-kind story of Tina Turner

Brian Hiatt

American R&B and Pop singer Tina Turner performs onstage at the Poplar Creek Music Theater, Hoffman Estates, Illinois, September 12, 1987. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

American R&B and Pop singer Tina Turner performs onstage at the Poplar Creek Music Theater, Hoffman Estates, Illinois, September 12, 1987.

Paul Natkin/Getty Images

With Tina Turner on the ballot for this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class, the new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast tells the story of her one-of-a-kind musical journey. Rob Sheffield and Britany Spanos join host Brian Hiatt for the discussion, which also delves into HBO’s acclaimed recent documentary Tina (which reveals the lasting trauma inflicted by her late ex-husband Ike Turner’s abuse) and her two autobiographies.

The episode explores the remarkable story of her ’80s comeback, while also making the case for Turner as a rock artist, a label she’s also long chosen for herself, and as an obviously Hall of Fame-worthy solo artist (she’s previously been inducted for her work with Ike).

To hear the entire discussion, press play above, or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on iTunes or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts)

 

In This Article: HBO, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Rolling Stone Music Now, Tina Turner

