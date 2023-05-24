‘Queen, Legend, Icon’ Tina Turner: Janelle Monáe, Diana Ross, Mick Jagger Remember Trailblazer

Queen, icon, legend. These three words form a common thread throughout the tributes being shared from figures in music, film, and television following the death of Tina Turner. The legendary musician died on Wednesday, May 24 at the age of 83, leaving behind a legacy defined by her unequivocal influence.

Janelle Monáe, who featured on this month’s Rolling Stone cover, penned a message to Turner on social media. “Tina. I owe you so much. You are the true epitome of a rockstar that gave your all this lifetime. You inspire me to give mine,” said Monáe. “You taught us lessons and what true transformative power through honesty and vulnerability look like.”

“Survivor. The King & Queen. She was everything. Man…. This is one of the figures I just knew would live in her 3 digits,” Questlove wrote on Instagram. “I was not prepared to say goodbye to Tina Turner. But it’s 2023……and here we are. What an AMAZING life. Love you forever Tina Turner. Rest In Melody.”

Mick Jagger shared a collection of photos of Turner on Twitter, including a shot of the two of them on stage together, remembering: “I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.”

Diana Ross, whose career timeline overlapped with Turner’s beginning in the early sixties, added in a separate post: “Shocked. Saddened. Sending condolences to Tina Turner’s family and loved ones.”

Mariah Carey paid tribute the “incredible performer, musician and trailblazer,” tweeting that the “words legendary, iconic, diva, and superstar are often overused and yet Tina Turner embodies them all and so many more.” The singer continued, “To me, she will always be a survivor and an inspiration to women everywhere.”

Ciara, who has been visibly inspired by Turner's high energy stage presence, also paid tribute to the late icon. "Heaven has gained an angel," she wrote on Twitter. "Rest in Paradise Tina Turner. Thank you for the inspiration you gave us all."

Debbie Harry shared a statement via Blondie’s official social accounts, remembering just how much she’s been inspired by Turner from the very beginning. “I was a benefactor of the energy, creativity and talents of Tina Turner. A woman who started in rural Nutbush, TN cotton fields and worked her way to the very top,” she shared. “Tina was a great inspiration to me when I was starting out and remains so to this day. Love you Tina. RIP.”

Gloria Gaynor paid tribute on Twitter, writing: “I am so, so very sad to hear of the passing of @TinaTurner, the iconic legend who paved the way for so many women in rock music, black and white. She did with great dignity & success what very few would even have dared to do in her time and in that genre of music.”

Other tributes have poured in from Kid Cudi, Sheila Ferguson, Grandmaster Flash, Rick Astley, Bryan Adams, Flea, and more.

“I’ll be forever grateful for the time we spent together on tour, in the studio and as friends,” Adams shared. “Thank you for being the inspiration to millions of people around the world for speaking your truth and giving us the gift of your voice. It’s Only Love and that’s all.”

Flea shared a photo of Turner on stage, calling her the “Truest rocker. Greatest performer. Most profoundly sexy woman.” He added, “What a dynamo, what a story, what a heroine. Always an energy inspiration for me, always tapping the source. Tina forever. Man. Always been in awe of her and the infinite power.”

RIP Tina. She was my moms hero, she was the ultimate superhero to me too. 🙏🏾 — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) May 24, 2023

A testament to the reach of Turner's influence beyond music, Naomi Campbell acknowledged her singularity as an iconic figure. "REST in Peace & Power. THE QUEEN, LEGEND, ICON," she commented on Instagram. "There will never be another. Cherish my times with you." In February 2012, Campbell honored Turner through a V Magazine photoshoot that channeled her classic rock and roll fashion.

Diane Warren, who penned Turner’s 1986 song “Don’t Turn Around,” remembered the singer on Twitter, writing: “A Survivor and a Badass. Every note she sang shook the room and shook your soul. There will never be another like her. Shake the roof off of Heaven Tina Turner.”

Across film and television, Rosario Dawson, Susan Kelechi Watson, Forest Whitaker, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and more also shared tributes.

"Tina Turner was an icon, whom we loved for her voice, her dancing, and her spirit," said Whitaker. "As we honor her, let's also reflect on her resilience, and think about all the greatness that can follow our darkest days. Thank you for sharing your gifts with us, Tina. You're simply the best."

Sharing a photo of himself with Turner, Magic Johnson added: “Rest in peace to one of my favorite artists of all time, the legendary queen of rock n’ roll Tina Turner. I’ve seen her many many times and hands down, she gave one of the best live shows I’ve ever seen. She always gave you your moneys worth.”