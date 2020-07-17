Tina Turner, Kygo Release New ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’ Remix

Tina Turner has come out of retirement at age 80 to release a Kygo remix of her 1984 mega hit, “What’s Love Got to Do With It.” The new dancefloor-ready rendition also comes with a new visual.

In the Sarah Bahbah-directed video, Laura Harrier and Charles Michael Davis star as star-crossed lovers who, despite looking on paper as having a strong and playful relationship, behind the scenes the couple lacks a deep emotional connection to last. In the end, one of them must walk away.

“I couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with Tina Turner, who is an icon that I grew up listening to,” Kygo said in a statement. “‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ is one of my all-time favorite songs so to have a chance to rework it has been a very special moment in my career. I love working around timeless vocals and although it’s challenging to preserve elements of the original track and adding my own touch, I’m extremely happy with how it turned out!”

The single was announced on Kygo’s Instagram earlier this week, and is the third time the Norwegian DJ and producer has remixed a top Eighties single. Last year, Kygo scored a major hit with his remix of Whitney Houston’s “Higher Love” rendition, following a tropical-house remix of Marvin Gaye’s “Sexual Healing” in 2013.

Turner’s last studio album, Twenty Four Seven, was released more than two decades ago in 1999. She currently lives in Switzerland with her husband, Erwin Bach, and told the New York Times in 2019 that she has no plans of returning to her music career: “I don’t sing. I don’t dance. I don’t dress up.” A musical based on Turner’s life premiered on Broadway this past fall.