Tina Turner Overcomes a Childhood Loss in New Documentary Trailer

HBO has released the first trailer for its upcoming documentary on Tina Turner, Tina, set to premiere March 27th.

The clip is centered around a snippet from a new interview Turner gave for the film, in which she tells a story about her mother, who ran off when Turner was still a child. Turner recalled simply watching her mother through the window as she cooked — “I thought she was so pretty” — until one day, her mother was no longer there.

Against a triumphant montage of archival clips and a booming rendition of “Proud Mary,” Turner continues, “I wanted her to come for me, and I waited. She never did. And it’s alright, you know why? I’m a girl from a cotton field that pulled myself above the destruction and the mistakes, and I’m here for you.”

Tina was directed by Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin. Along with the new interview with Turner, the film will boast interviews with Angela Bassett, Oprah Winfrey, journalist Kurt Loder (who co-wrote Turner’s 1986 autobiography, I, Tina), playwright Katori Hall (who wrote the biographical musical Tina), and Turner’s husband and former record executive, Erwin Bach. It will also feature never-before-seen archival footage, audiotapes, and personal photos.