Tina Turner Readies ‘Foreign Affair’ Deluxe Reissue

Fresh off being named to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021, Tina Turner will rerelease her 1989 album Foreign Affair as a deluxe reissue featuring the original LP, a 1990 concert performance, B-sides, remixes, and more.

The four-CD/one-DVD Foreign Affair: Deluxe Edition will also feature Turner’s unreleased demo for her hit cover of “The Best,” which Rhino has shared ahead of the reissue’s July 16th release.

The set boasts the original album fully remastered for the first time on the first disc, a collection of B-sides, remixes, and instrumentals on the second disc and, on CDs three and four, the live album ‘Do You Want Some Action?’ Live in Barcelona 1990, featuring 16 of Turner’s biggest hits.

The DVD includes the ‘Do You Want Some Action?’ Live in Barcelona 1990 concert film plus the six music videos Turner made during the Foreign Affair era. The deluxe edition also houses a special, commemorative passport featuring a number of iconic photos of Turner, photos from photographer Paul Cox and liner notes from Holly Knight, the co-songwriter of “The Best” and other Turner tracks.

Foreign Affair will also be reissued in a two-CD format, a two-LP vinyl set and a limited-edition white vinyl two-LP set; check out the Rhino store to preorder.

Foreign Affair: Deluxe Edition Tracklist

CD1 – 2021 Album Remaster

1. “Steamy Windows”

2. “The Best”

3. “You Know Who (Is Doing You Know What)”

4. “Undercover Agent for the Blues”

5. “Look Me in the Heart”

6. “Be Tender with Me Baby”

7. “You Can’t Stop Me Loving You”

8. “Ask Me How I Feel”

9. “Falling Like Rain”

10. “I Don’t Wanna Lose You”

11. “Not Enough Romance”

12. “Foreign Affair”

CD2 – B-Sides, Remixes & Unreleased Demo

B-Sides

1. “Bold And Reckless”

2. “Stronger Than The Wind”

3. “Steel Claw (Live)”

4. “Private Dancer (Live)”

5. “Be Tender With Me Baby (Live)”

Remixes

6. “The Best (Extended Muscle Mix)”

7. “Steamy Windows (12“ Vocal Mix)”

8. “Foreign Affair (Shep Pettibone Heartbeat Mix)”

9. “Look Me In The Heart (12“ Remix)”

10. “The Best (Extended Mighty Mix)”

11. “Steamy Windows (Justin Strauss 12“ House Dub Mix)”

12. “Foreign Affair (Shep Pettibone One In A Million Club Mix)”

13. “Steamy Windows (12“ Dub Mix)”

14. “Look Me In The Heart (Instrumental)”

15. “Foreign Affair (Shep Pettibone Heartbeat Instrumental”

Previously Unreleased

16. “The Best (Demo)”

CD3 – ‘Do You Want Some Action?’ Live in Barcelona 1990

1. “Steamy Windows”

2. “Typical Male”

3. “Foreign Affair”

4. “Undercover Agent for the Blues”

5. “Ask Me How I Feel”

6. “We Don’t Need Another Hero”

7. “Private Dancer”

8. “Nutbush City Limits”

9. “Addicted to Love”

CD4 – ‘Do You Want Some Action?’ Live in Barcelona 1990

10. “The Best”

11. “I Don’t Wanna Lose You”

12. “What’s Love Got to Do With It”

13. “Let’s Stay Together”

14. “Proud Mary”

15. “Better Be Good to Me”

16. “Be Tender With Me Baby”

DVD

‘Do You Want Some Action?’ Live in Barcelona 1990

Remastered Promo Videos

1. “Foreign Affair”

2. “Look Me in the Heart”

3. “The Best”

4. “Steamy Windows”

5. “Be Tender With Me Baby”

6. “I Don’t Wanna Lose You”