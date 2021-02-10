 HBO Plots New Tina Turner Documentary 'Tina' - Rolling Stone
Music News

Tina Turner Documentary Headed to HBO

Tina will feature a new interview with the singer as well as never-before-seen archival footage

Jon Blistein

tina turner

HBO

A new documentary about Tina Turner, Tina, will premiere on HBO on March 27th at 8 p.m. ET.

Directed by Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin, Tina is described in a release as “a revealing and intimate look at the life and career of musical icon Tina Turner, charting her improbable rise to early fame, her personal and professional struggles throughout her life, and her even more improbable resurgence as a global phenomenon in the Eighties.”

The film will feature a new interview with Turner, conducted at her home in Zurich, Switzerland. It will also include interviews with Angela Bassett, Oprah Winfrey, journalist Kurt Loder (who co-wrote Turner’s 1986 autobiography, I, Tina), playwright Katori Hall (who wrote the biographical musical Tina), and Turner’s husband and former record executive, Erwin Bach.

Accompanying the interviews will be an array of archival material from the past 60 years, including never-before-seen footage, audiotapes, and personal photos.

The documentary announcement comes on the same day,  February 10th, that Turner was nominated as a solo artist for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s class of 2021. Turner was previously inducted into the Rock Hall with Ike Turner in 1991.

