Tina Turner Musical ‘Tina’ Set for Broadway Debut in Fall 2019

Tina, a musical based on the life and music of Tina Turner, will open make its Broadway debut in Fall 2019. It is currently playing at the Aldwych Theatre in London’s West End.

Tina made its world premiere in London in April 2018 and will continue to run there for the time being. Casting, performance dates and the Manhattan theatre where it will be based will be announced at a later date.

“Bringing this musical to life on stage and working with this team has meant so much to me,” Turner, who co-produced the musical, said in a statement. “I feel that it is in many ways a culmination of my career. London audiences have been and continue to be extraordinary. Now, the bright lights of Broadway are calling, and I’m very excited to share this beautiful show with New York audiences next year.”

The musical follows Turner’s life story, from her early years in Nutbush, Tennessee to her tenure as the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. The book was written by Katori Hall, who won an Olivier Award in 2010 for her play The Mountaintop and premiered on Broadway in 2011.

Turner has been semi-retired from music over the last decade. She hasn’t released a full-length album since 1999, and her last live tour was her 2008-2009 50th Anniversary Tour. She’ll be releasing a second memoir, Tina Turner: My Love Story, later this year.