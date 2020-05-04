Tina Fey to Host Robin Hood’s Star-Studded ‘Rise Up New York!’ Benefit

Tina Fey will be the master of ceremonies for a virtual benefit called Rise Up New York! to support New Yorkers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The May 11th telethon is hosted by the poverty-fighting organization Robin Hood in conjunction with iHeartMedia.

Joining Fey will be a mix of public figures, most of whom have lifelong ties to New York. Alongside New York City mayor Bill De Blasio and the state’s governor Andrew Cuomo, familiar faces like Jimmy Fallon, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Robert De Niro, Bette Midler, Barbra Streisand, Jennifer Lopez, Jake Gyllenhaal, Spike Lee, Eli Manning and more will make appearances and encourage viewers to donate to the cause. Mariah Carey, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi and Sting will perform.

Taking place from 7 to 8 p.m. EST on May 11th, the benefit will air nationally on CNBC and locally for New Yorkers on all local broadcast stations as well as New York Spectrum 1 and News 12. The event will also be streaming on all local iHeartMedia and Entercom radio stations as well as SiriusXM nationally.

New York City is at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Robin Hood CEO Wes Moore wrote in a statement. “This crisis has created a whole new set of challenges for the millions of New Yorkers who already struggled to make ends meet. This is a moment where we must all come together and rise up together as a community in support of our neighbors and in support of one another.”

Rise Up New York! follows Robin Hood’s establishment of their Relief Corps with figures like Gwyneth Paltrow and Katie Couric as well as local sports teams who are helping raise money for COVID-19 relief through their personal networks.