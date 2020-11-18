 Tina Fey to Host 'One Night Only: The Best of Broadway' Special - Rolling Stone
Tina Fey to Host ‘One Night Only: The Best of Broadway’ Special

Broadway benefit will feature appearances by Alanis Morissette, Billy Porter, Kristen Bell, Jake Gyllenhaal, and more

Angie Martoccio

Photo by: John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 2/1/20 Tina Fey at the 72nd Writers Guild Awards in New York City.

John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx/AP

Tina Fey will host One Night Only: The Best of Broadway, a special airing on December 10th via NBC.

The two-hour special will feature Broadway’s shows taking over New York City with performances by the cast of Chicago, Jagged Little Pill, Mean Girls, Rent, Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations, and more. It will also feature performances by Kelly Clarkson, Patti LaBelle, and Brett Eldredge.

Appearances will be made by the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, as well as Jake Gyllenhaal, Lance Bass, Kristen Bell, John Stamos, Billy Porter, Peter Gallagher, Vanessa Williams, and others.

The event will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, a nonprofit that supports the Actors Fund. NBC will also be making a donation to the organization.

“I’m so happy to be a part of this night, raising money for Broadway Cares, and to watch these mega-talented people do what they do best,” Fey said in a statement.

“With Broadway being crippled by current events, it’s never been more vital to showcase these incredible performers and remind audiences of their extraordinary talents for when they return to the stage,” added Doug Vaughan, NBC’s Executive Vice President of Special Programs. “We’re proud to partner with Broadway Cares and do our part to help those in that tight-knit community during these difficult times.”

In This Article: Alanis Morissette, Billy Porter, Broadway, covid-19, Jake Gyllenhaal, Kristen Bell, NBC, Sean Hayes, Tina Fey

