Tim Heidecker, Weyes Blood Drop Album Closer ‘Oh How We Drift Away’

Tim Heidecker and Weyes Blood have released “Oh How We Drift Away,” the album closer from their upcoming collaborative project, Fear of Death.

Following the singles “Property,” “Fear of Death” and “Nothing,” “Oh How We Drift Away” fits into the rest of the album’s Bernie Taupin/Elton John writing experiment; Heidecker penned the lyrics to the track and Natalie Mering (a.k.a. Weyes Blood) set them to music. Over swooning violin and piano, Mering sings of a fading friendship: “You can come knocking/I won’t be home.”

Heidecker will release Fear of Death this Friday, September 25th via Spacebomb Records. In addition to Mering, the album features contributions from Drew Erickson (Jonathan Wilson, Dawes), the Lemon Twigs’ Brian and Michael D’Addario, Jonathan Rado and string arrangements by Spacebomb’s Trey Pollard (Foxygen, Bedouine, the Waterboys, Natalie Prass).

For the album’s release day, Heidecker will be hosting a Reddit Indieheads AMA at 1:00 p.m EST. There will also be a Fear of Death Office Hours podcast special on October 2nd through 4th, and a Drive & Listen album preview experience. On the Drive & Listen site, fans can preview the full Fear of Death album three days early while taking a virtual car ride with Heidecker through the city of their choice.