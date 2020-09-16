Tim Heidecker Imagines Cemeteries as Future Real Estate in ‘Property’

Tim Heidecker contemplates the future of cemeteries in “Property,” the latest offering from his upcoming album Fear of Death, out September 25th via Spacebomb Records.

“Are there gonna be/Cemeteries/A hundred years from now,” he wonders. “Can someone tell me how/We won’t resist the urge to turn it into property?” Weyes Blood’s Natalie Mering lends a hand on backing vocals, adding an ethereal quality to the lines. “Oh the dead won’t care/They’ll just be lying there/Hangin’ out/Just growin’ hair.”

“Property” follows the singles “Nothing” and the title track, both of which wrestled with mortality. Fear of Death follows last year’s What the Broken-Hearted Do… In addition to Mering, the LP features the Lemon Twigs’ Brian and Michael D’Addario, Drew Erickson, Jonathan Rado and Spacebomb’s Trey Pollard.

“This record is a dream come true for me,” Heidecker said. “I got to work with some of the best, and nicest, musicians in town who helped me take some shabby, simple tunes and turn them into something I’m really proud of.”

“Property” arrives on the same week as the trailer for Moonbase 8, a Showtime series that features Heidecker, John C. Reilly and Fred Armisen as ambitious yet incompetent astronauts planning a mission to go to the moon. It premieres on November 8th.