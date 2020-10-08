See Tim Heidecker Turn Cemeteries Into ‘Property’ in New Video

Tim Heidecker wonders when cemeteries will be converted into coffee shops and parking lots in the video for “Property,” a track from the comedian/musician’s latest LP Fear of Death.

Heidecker paired his cautionary tale about capitalism with an absurd video, directed by James Hankins, that draws from Fear of Death’s placid cover art.

“The original idea for the video was really quite simple — let’s have Tim inside his album cover,” Hankins said in a statement. “Then I guess I got a bit carried away! The artist Alfie Dwyer and I worked closely together throughout the process going back and forth with sketches and suggestions. In order to make some sort of sense of it all I ended up drawing us a little map of this place we had created so we could visually connect the different zones to one another and help us understand how Tim would exist in there. With the ongoing covid mess and the constant stream of awful news it was actually really fun to escape the real world for a couple of weeks. Genuinely felt like a nice holiday!”

Weyes Blood, who features on “Property” and other Fear of Death tracks, also makes a cameo in the video, delivering her background vocals from a crystal ball.

Fear of Death is out on streaming service now. Heidecker also announced a limited edition orange cassette version that will arrive December 11th, the same day as the vinyl’s release.