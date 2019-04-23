×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next WikiLeaks and Fox News Are Silent on the Debunked Seth Rich Conspiracy Theory Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Tim Heidecker Previews New Faux-Divorce Album With ‘When I Get Up’

Comedian turned rumors that his wife had left him into an LP about an imaginary split, What the Brokenhearted Do…

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Tim Heidecker has his elaborate music video dreams crushed in the clip for his new song, “When I Get Up,” set to appear on the comedian/musician’s upcoming album, What the Brokenhearted Do… out June 7th via Jagjaguwar.

The track is a sprightly, piano-driven rocker that nods both sonically and lyrically to Harry Nilsson’s classic, “Gotta Get Up.” “When I get up all I wanna do is go to bed again,” Heidecker croons, “If I go back to my dream land, you might be waiting for me/That’s where I go, I’m wanted/That’s where I want to be.”

The video for “When I Get Up” is played very straight, but also boasts a characteristically surreal edge. It opens with Heidecker emerging from a cardboard box then heading into a director’s office where he pitches a music video centered around a giant dance number. While the song plays, Heidecker does some awkward dancing in his chair while the director scribbles down a possible budget. When the song ends, Heidecker admits he only has about $4,000 for the video, far less than the director’s estimate. Dejected, Heidecker returns to his box, which suddenly disappears.

Related

Harley Flanagan, a founding member of the New York punk band The Cro-Mags, in Harlem, June 10, 2016. Flanagan's journey from hoodlum to punk legend to jiujitsu instructor is recounted in his new memoir "Hard-Core: Life of My Own." (Alex Wroblewski/The New York Times)
Cro-Mags Lawsuit: Harley Flanagan Wins Band Name
WikiLeaks and Fox News Are Silent on the Debunked Seth Rich Conspiracy Theory

What the Brokenhearted Do… was produced by Jonathan Rado and follows Heidecker’s 2017 album, Too Dumb for Suicide, an album of Trump protest songs, as well as his recent EP, Another Year in Hell, which collected songs from 2018 that similarly satirized the president, ICE agents, Alex Jones and QAnon conspiracy theorists. These songs, unsurprisingly, made Heidecker a target for trolls, some of whom started a rumor that Heidecker’s wife had left him. The comedian, however, took this rumor and spun it into What the Brokenhearted Do…, writing songs as if he were going through a painful divorce.

Heidecker and comedian Gregg Turkington are currently in the middle of a live tour for their film review webseries, On Cinema, which is set to wrap May 18th in Austin, Texas. Heidecker also hosts his weekly “Office Hours” podcast and recently co-starred in Jordan Peele’s new movie, Us.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad