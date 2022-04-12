Tim Heidecker Taps Into Nineties Teen Nostalgia For New Album ‘High School’

Hoping to get to the root of his unfinished business with his nineties teenagehood, Tim Heidecker is heading back to high school. The comic actor will release his latest retrospective solo album fittingly titled High School on June 24. The first stop on his journey to the past comes on the record’s lead single “Buddy.”

The “Buddy” music video lands Heidecker in a nondescript shopping strip parking lot that could realistically be anywhere, but for him it’s a call back to the Allentown, Pennsylvania area he adventured as a teen. Here, his reflections on the past bind themselves to the undiagnosed depression of a young stoner whose parents could stand to be more attentive – an amalgamation of multiple figures from Heidecker’s past.

“Listening to Pink Floyd and Queen / The Beastie Boys and Rage Against the Machine / We turned it up / So you didn’t have to hear / The yelling going on downstairs,” he remembers. “Buddy, I’ve been thinking ‘bout you / Was there more that I / I could do?”

On High School – which finds Heidecker collaborating with producers Drew Erickson, Eric D. Johnson and Mac DeMarco – the comedian flips through the stories of those pivotal years at Allentown Central Catholic High School from a new perspective.

In July, Heidecker will kick off the expansive tour Tim Heidecker Live! Featuring Tim Heidecker and the Very Good Band. Following seven warm-up shows at Los Angeles’ Elysian Theatre, the tour will have its official opening show on July 13 in San Francisco. The comedian will make stops in Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Salt Lake City, and more before wrapping in Brooklyn on Aug. 24. Ticket information and complete dates can be found on the official Tim Heidecker website.

High School Tracklist



1. Buddy

2. Chillin’ In Alaska

3. Future Is Uncertain

4. Get Back Down To Me

5. I’ve Been Losing

6. Punch In The Gut

7. Stupid Kid

8. Sirens of Titan (feat. Kurt Vile)

9. What Did We Do With Our Time?

10. Kern River