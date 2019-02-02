Hear Tim Heidecker Slam Fyre Festival’s Marketing Agency on ‘F-ck F-ck Jerry’ 

Tim Heidecker has released a new song aimed at online marketing brand FuckJerry. The song, titled “Fuck Fuck Jerry,” is a melodic ballad that targets the social media agency behind the disastrous Fyre Festival, Jerry Media, and its founder Elliot Tebele.

While Jerry Media was hired to promote Fyre Fest, they have yet to take any culpability for their involvement with the event. Jerry Media also produced Netflix’s documentary about the ill-fated Bahamas festival, Fyre; Hulu also dropped its own documentary surrounding the event, Fyre Fraud, which had a more critical take on Jerry Media’s Fyre involvement.

Heidecker’s latest single is a response to comedy editor Megh Wright’s Twitter campaign against the brand #FuckFuckJerry, accusing them of stealing jokes and memes for years, and urging people to unfollow FuckJerry on social media.

🚨 Whoa! Interesting #FuckFuckJerry update, per a helpful source who sent me this tip. Today, the FJ Instagram account deleted 260 posts! Last column is new media uploads/removals. cc @timheidecker @VicBergerIV @pattonoswalt pic.twitter.com/wRwhWyHM5D — Megh Wright (@megh_wright) January 31, 2019

“Jerry didn’t you know, you just can’t steal?” Heidecker sings on his contribution to the campaign. “That’s business 101.”

Listen to the track below:

hey @megh_wright figured you could use a jingle for your movement #fuckfuckjerry https://t.co/wbuO5M8Inp — Just Tim Heidecker (@timheidecker) February 2, 2019

Heidecker released his most recent EP Another Year in Hell: Collected Songs From 2018 last month. The EP also features anti-Trump anthems “Ballad of ICE Agent Ray” and “Ballad of the Incel Man.” In January, he released “Sand and Death,” signaling more new work to come in 2019.