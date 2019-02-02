×
Rolling Stone
Hear Tim Heidecker Slam Fyre Festival’s Marketing Agency on ‘F-ck F-ck Jerry’ 

“Jerry didn’t you know, you just can’t steal?” Heidecker sings to Elliot Tebele on new diss track

Following an online campaign against Jerry Media, Tim Heidecker released a diss track targeted at Fyre Festival's marketing agency.

Tim Heidecker has released a new song aimed at online marketing brand FuckJerry. The song, titled “Fuck Fuck Jerry,” is a melodic ballad that targets the social media agency behind the disastrous Fyre Festival, Jerry Media, and its founder Elliot Tebele.

While Jerry Media was hired to promote Fyre Fest, they have yet to take any culpability for their involvement with the event. Jerry Media also produced Netflix’s documentary about the ill-fated Bahamas festival, Fyre; Hulu also dropped its own documentary surrounding the event, Fyre Fraud, which had a more critical take on Jerry Media’s Fyre involvement.

Heidecker’s latest single is a response to comedy editor Megh Wright’s Twitter campaign against the brand #FuckFuckJerry, accusing them of stealing jokes and memes for years, and urging people to unfollow FuckJerry on social media.

“Jerry didn’t you know, you just can’t steal?” Heidecker sings on his contribution to the campaign. “That’s business 101.”

Listen to the track below:

Heidecker released his most recent EP Another Year in Hell: Collected Songs From 2018 last month. The EP also features anti-Trump anthems “Ballad of ICE Agent Ray” and “Ballad of the Incel Man.” In January, he released “Sand and Death,” signaling more new work to come in 2019.

