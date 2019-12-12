So, How Was Your Decade, Tim Heidecker?

So, How Was Your Decade is a series in which the decade’s most innovative musicians answer our questionnaire about the people, places and things that shaped their decade. We’ll be rolling these pieces out throughout December.

This decade witnessed Tim Heidecker, one-half of acclaimed, offbeat comedy duo Tim & Eric, make the jump from the small screen to the silver screen with roles in Bridesmaids, The Comedy, Ant-Man & The Wasp, Us and 2019’s Mister America. In 2012, Heidecker co-directed his first film Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie alongside comedy partner Eric Wareheim and co-founded the comedy network JASH alongside Wareheim, Michael Cera, Sarah Silverman and Reggie Watts.

Heidecker also helmed a popular podcast-turned-web series (On Cinema) and took his talents — and his disdain for the current president — to the recording studio, with the comedian releasing nearly 10 albums this decade, including two collections of Trump-era parody songs, Too Dumb for Suicide and Another Year in Hell.

The comedian breaks down his favorite albums of the 2010s, as well as his surprising pick for his favorite song of the decade, the craziest thing that happened to him and his big hope for the 2020s.

My favorite album of the 2010s was: Way too many to pick one. Here are a few: Weyes Blood’s Titanic Rising, Foxygen’s Hang, Kurt Vile’s Bottle It In, Bob Dylan’s Bootleg Series: Another Self Portrait, Vampire Weekend’s Father of the Bride, War On Drugs’ Lost in The Dream

My favorite song of the 2010s was: Shakira’s “Try Everything”

The craziest thing that happened to me in the 2010s was: I co-produced two human beings.

My least favorite trend in music this decade was: Whistling and ukeleles in TV commercials.

The TV show I couldn’t stop streaming in the 2010s was: I watched The Sopranos for the fourth and fifth time.

The best new slang term of the decade was: I say “vibe” for basically everything.

The best live show I saw in the 2010s was: Roger Waters’ The Wall

The best book I read this decade was: I read books and almost instantly forget them.

Something cool I did this decade that nobody noticed was: I briefly became the editor-in-chief of Rolling Stone.

The best outfit I wore this decade was: My pink jacket at the SXSW Us Premiere.

The most “2010s” moment of the 2010s was: The election of Donald J. Trump.

My biggest hope for the 2020s is: The election of someone else.