Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Tim Heidecker Unveils MAGA-Mocking ‘Ballad of the Incel Man’

All proceeds from satire of “involuntarily celibate” Trump supporters benefits HIAS, a target of Pittsburgh synagogue shooter

Tim Heidecker mocks the MAGA-loving, “involuntarily celibate” Trump supporter in the comedian’s new song “Ballad of the Incel Man.”

“Wear my ‘Hillary for Prison’ shirt / Like a good boy should,” Heidecker’s rally attendee sings. “Got my picture of Obama / Which we’ll burn in effigy / And I hope I find a like-minded girl tonight at the Trump rally.”

All proceeds from the song, available through Heidecker’s Bandcamp, benefit HIAS, the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society; the Pittsburgh synagogue shooter Robert Bowers criticized HIAS in a series of anti-Semitic rants on the social media network Gab before opening fire on the Tree of Life Congregation Saturday, killing 11 people.

While Bowers was allegedly not a Trump supporter, “Ballad of the Incel Man” draws a parallel to the dangerous, divisive rhetoric spouted by the president. “Sometimes it scares me / When he goes on one of those rants,” Heidecker’s incel sings of Trump. “Sometimes I don’t know what he’s talking about / But it makes them liberals shit their pants.”

“The Ballad of the Incel Man” follows Heidecker’s similarly lacerating charity singles “Q,” which mocked the Qanon conspiracy theorists, and “The Ballad of ICE Agent Ray.” The latter track benefited Families for Freedom. Heidecker also released his Too Dumb for Suicide: Tim Heidecker’s Trump Songs in 2017.

