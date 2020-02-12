Tim and Eric Tease Surreal Sitcom Hijinks in New ‘Beef House’ Trailer

Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim unveiled a predictably ridiculous teaser for their upcoming family sitcom satire, Beef House, set to premiere March 29th at 12:15 a.m. on Adult Swim.

Beef House stars Heidecker as “Tim, a laid-back rock-and-roll slacker” and Wareheim as “Eric, a high-strung stay-at-home dad,” who end up in an array of situations ripe for comedy with their fellow “Beef Boys,” played by several oddball actors the comedy duo have featured in previous shows: Ron Auster, Ben Hur and Tennessee Luke. The show also stars Jamie-Lynn Sigler as Eric’s wife Megan, while Kannon Hicks plays their son (or at least a random child also living in the titular Beef House).

The new Beef House teaser promises all the trappings of a Full House-style show, from a multi-camera aesthetic to a laugh track to plenty of hijinks — although it’s all presented in Tim and Eric’s characteristically surreal way. For instance, there’s Tim leading a game of kitchen table strip poker, Eric conjuring an “aww” moment when he gifts Megan a “sexual egg” and Tennessee Luke doing something disconcerting with 25 gallons of mayonnaise.

Heidecker and Wareheim are in the middle of the North American leg of their Mandatory Attendance tour, which will wrap with two nights at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, March 6th and 7th. Beef House marks the duo’s first major TV project together since Tim and Eric’s Bedtime Stories, which ran for two seasons on Adult Swim between 2013 and 2017.