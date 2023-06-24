fbpixel
Like a Red Carpet

Oscar Winners Keep Popping Up at Glastonbury as Tilda Swinton Performs With Max Richter

Actress joins composer at U.K. fest to deliver 2004's The Blue Notebooks together live for the first time
tilda swinton glastonbury max richter
British actor Tilda Swinton performs on day 4 of the Glastonbury festival in the village of Pilton in Somerset, southwest England, on June 24, 2023. OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Cate Blanchett wasn’t the only Oscar winner taking the stage at Glastonbury: The morning after the Tár star appeared alongside Sparks, fellow actress Tilda Swinton popped up during Max Richter’s set at the U.K. festival.

As she did nearly 20 years ago, Swinton once again delivered the spoken word readings on selections of Richter’s 2004 protest album The Blue Notebooks.

However, the performance was temporarily marred when a nude protester appeared in front of a microphone situated in front of the audience to record ambient crowd noise, but he was ultimately whisked away by security, NME reports.

While Blanchett’s dance during Sparks’ set was a surprise, Swinton’s appearance was previously announced, as Richter previously revealed that the actress would join him onstage for “our first performance of The Blue Notebooks together.”

Glastonbury runs through Sunday night, concluding with a promised all-star set by Elton John, which begs the question: Which Oscar winner is next? Kate Winslet? Meryl Streep? Dame Judi Dench?

