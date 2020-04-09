TikTok Donates $2 Million to MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, TikTok has pledged $2 million to MusiCares, the charitable arm of the Recording Academy.

“We know that musicians, artists, and those working in the industry have seen countless gigs canceled because of this pandemic,” TikTok reps wrote in a blog post. “And we want to help support the community that keeps us entertained. Today we donated $2M to MusiCares, an organization supporting artists, songwriters, technicians, crew, and other music professionals whose livelihoods have been severely impacted as a result of cancelled performances and work. While we know this won’t replace being on tour, we hope it can help working artists and music industry professionals through this challenging time.”

In mid-March, MusiCares set up a $2 million relief fund for music industry members in need, allowing artists and other creatives to apply for assistance through the MusiCares website. Since then, myriad artists, labels and other creative outlets have contributed to that fund — from Father John Misty to Light in the Attic to the Grateful Dead. Artists like Rihanna have also come forward to provide PPE for medical professionals on the frontlines (as well as $2 million to relief efforts), while James Taylor donated $1 million to a Boston hospital.

COVID-19 has swiftly decimated the live music industry, with countless tours canceled or postponed as well as festivals like South by Southwest and Coachella. As such, artists have turned to platforms such as Instagram and TikTok to perform for fans, and livestreamed concerts have exploded, featuring everyone from Willie Nelson to Diplo.