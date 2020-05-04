 Camila Cabello, Steve Aoki to Participate in TikTok Charity Livestream - Rolling Stone
Camila Cabello, Steve Aoki to Participate in TikTok Charity Livestream

Kristin Chenoweth, Giada De Laurentiis, Terry Crews to participate in themed livestreams every night this week

TikTok will be hosting a series of charity livestreams this week for COVID-19 relief.

Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock, Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

TikTok is diving into the crowded field of COVID-19 celebrity charity livestreams. The social video platform announced Monday that it will be hosting a fundraising livestream every night this week — Tuesday through Saturday, at 8:00 p.m. ET — featuring a new all-star lineup for each installment.

Camila Cabello, Giada De Laurentiis, Terry Crews, Wayne Brady, Howie Mandel, Kristin Chenoweth and Steve Aoki have all been announced as participants in the series, titled Happy at Home: #OneCommunity LIVE, alongside popular TikTok stars like Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae.

Nightly themes, each centered around their own hashtag, will include music, public health, educators, home cooking, family and more, all with the purpose of fundraising for and drawing attention to COVID-related charities and organizations. The full lineup for the series can be found here.

All proceeds from the livestreams will be donated to TikTok’s Community Relief Fund, and TikTok will also match user donations raised through the app’s newly released Donation Stickers through May 27th, 2020, as part of a pledge to match up to $10 million in donations from users. The platform previously pledged to donate over $375 million to COVID-19 relief, including $25 million in ad revenue; $2 million of that donation went to the Recording Academy’s MusiCares program.

In This Article: coronavirus, covid-19, livestream, Tiktok

