Tiffany Is ‘Starting Over’ With Acoustic Take on 2018 Song

Ahead of the release of her new EP Pieces of Me Unplugged, pop star Tiffany strips down her 2018 song “Starting Over.” Unplugged will be released on May 22nd.

On “Starting Over,” Tiffany looks past the loneliness and tears to find strength. “I know there is a place/Somewhere I belong,” she sings on the pre-chorus. From there she admits to “starting over every day” as she recovers from the pain someone caused her. The black-and-white video features Tiffany in the studio with her band.

“I wrote ‘Starting Over’ about not finding my place…feeling unwanted, feeling lonely, overall feeling lost,” she tells Rolling Stone over email. “So lost and uncomfortable that it inspires you to move forward [and] to make a way for yourself no matter what. It’s about memories and how we can get lost in the past.”

“Starting Over” was first released in 2018 on her album Pieces of Me. It is one of three songs from that LP featured on Unplugged, alongside a demo of a new track titled “Everything.” She is releasing the four-song project ahead of her upcoming album Shadows, which was stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic. “I felt like I wanted to give fans something more in between,” she said in a statement.

Along with the upcoming release, Tiffany has also launched a new subscription cooking club called Let’s Food With Tiffany. The club is a mix of live cooking classes and weekly recipes. A portion of the proceeds goes towards global and local food banks.