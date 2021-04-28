 Tiffany Haddish Stars in Ty Dolla $ign's New 'Be Yourself' Video - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Music News

Tiffany Haddish Stars in Ty Dolla $ign’s New ‘Be Yourself’ Video

Jhené Aiko and Bryson Tiller also appear in visual for Featuring Ty Dolla $ign remix

Tiffany Haddish stars in the new video for Ty Dolla $ign’s”Be Yourself” remix, featuring Jhené Aiko and Bryson Tiller.

The visual for the track, an ode to independent women, expands on that theme by featuring Haddish as someone in a one-sided relationship. Haddish’s character eventually breaks free from her partner to join Ty Dolla $ign on a video shoot, where she dances in front of a lowrider.

“Be Yourself,” produced by Mustard, first appeared on the singer’s 2020 LP Featuring Ty Dolla $ign; that version featured Aiko, while Tiller was added to the remix in March. Both Aiko and Tiller appear in the music video, directed by Ty Dolla $ign (under his birth name Tyrone Griffin) and Alex Bittan.

Featuring Ty Dolla Sign, the singer’s third LP, also boasted contributions from Kanye West, Kid Cudi, Thundercat, Big Sean, Roddy Ricch, Kehlani, Future, Young Thug, and Gunna.

In This Article: Bryson Tiller, Jhené Aiko, Tiffany Haddish, Ty Dolla $ign

Rolling Stone
