Tiësto Turns ‘the White Lotus’ Theme Into Club Banger With ‘Official’ Remix

Tiësto turns The White Lotus theme into a club banger with the first-ever “official” remix of “Renaissance,” the chameleonic, catchy-yet-haunting track that has featured on the first two seasons of the hit HBO series.

The EDM star test-drove his version at live shows before releasing his remix of the Chilean-Canadian composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer’s theme song, with HBO giving Tiësto’s take the “official” seal of approval after the remix went viral on social media.

"As a huge fan of The White Lotus I couldn't be more excited to be releasing the official remix," Tiësto said in a statement. "I was instantly hooked on the theme song so I had to put my spin on it for my live sets… every time I play it, the crowd goes crazy! I'm thrilled HBO wanted to partner and make it official."

In late 2022, Tiësto dropped his single “10:35” with Tate McRae, a track that’s earmarked for his upcoming album Drive. That same year, the producer also released his Ava Max collaboration “The Motto” and the Charli XCX-assisted track “Hot in It.

The White Lotus will return to HBO for a third season and an accordingly refurbished theme song.