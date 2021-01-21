Tiësto Updates ‘The Business’ With Ty Dolla $ign

Tiësto has recruited Ty Dolla $ign for an update on the EDM star’s 2020 hit “The Business” with a new single dubbed “The Business Part II.”

With 35 million views on “The Business” video since the track dropped in September 2020, Tiësto doesn’t tinker too much with the single’s blueprint, keeping the original song’s beat intact while replacing the pitched-down vocals of the original with Ty Dolla $ign’s more melodic stylings.

“The world-wide response to ‘The Business’ has been incredible. There is nothing better than combining diverse sounds and genres to create something truly special and Ty’s smooth R&B vocals really take this track to the next level,” Tiësto said in a statement. “I have always been a huge fan of Ty’s work… he’s an exceptional talent and I am thrilled we got to collab on this. I am very excited to share this new version with both of our fans around the world!”

Ty Dolla $ign, who released his LP Featuring Ty Dolla $ign in October 2020, added, “We got one! Thankful for being a part of this legendary moment. Always been a fan of Tiësto.”