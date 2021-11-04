Tiësto, Ava Max Team Up for Party Anthem ‘The Motto’

EDM star Tiësto has teamed up with pop singer Ava Max for the new single “The Motto.”

The accompanying video drops the Dutch DJ and hit-making singer in a time-traveling hotel, where they’re deposited in the Twenties to take over the dance floor with their collaborative single.

“‘The Motto’ is the party anthem keeping us dancing into 2022 as we close out a crazy year!” Tiësto said of the track in a statement. “Ava is such an exciting young talent and her beautiful voice adds such depth to the song.”

Ava Max added, “When Tiësto shared this record with me, I fell in love and couldn’t stop playing it. ‘The Motto’ is empowering — it’s about not caring, doing you, having a good time, and letting the world know!”

“The Motto” is the third single from Tiësto’s upcoming, still-unannounced new album. Following a string of hit singles, Ava Max released her debut LP Heaven and Hell in 2020, with the singer also performing an In My Room session.