Tierra Whack Drops Ode to Her Favorite Designers, ‘Walk the Beat’

Tierra Whack is back with a new fashion-themed track, “Walk the Beat.”

The song is a lyrical ode to Whack’s favorite clothing designers, and even sounds like something you’d hear a model strut down the runway to. “Alexander Wang with that Helmut Lang/Ghetto fab so I’m still eatin’ chicken wings/Versatile so I can keep switchin’ lanes/I got plenty Janes, I got plenty rings,” Whack raps. “Ain’t nothin’ to a queen, you ain’t said a thing/But that Jim Carrey, but they bite the slang/Like to call him, like to listen ‘causе he wanna hang/He was goin’ nuts so I let him hang.”

“Walk the Beat” is Tierra Whack’s first single since she partnered with Lego for the whimsical “Link” back in April. Whack created the music video for the song with the help of director Cat Solen as well as a group of Philadelphia school children, whose ideas for a rocket ship made out of animals formed the basis for the video’s storyline. She released her debut album Whack World in 2018.