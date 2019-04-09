×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next Flashback: Porter Wagoner Tries Out Dolly Parton's 'Coat of Many Colors' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Tierra Whack Slices Up Living Potatoes in Whimsically Horrifying Music Video

Philadelphia rapper’s “Unemployed” is her latest surrealist clip

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Philadelphia rapper Tierra Whack first introduced us to her surrealist style and pocket-sized jams with last year’s visual album, Whack World, consisting solely of minute-long songs and videos. This year, she’s released a string of individual tracks, and her latest, “Unemployed,” comes with its own clip.

At nearly three minutes long, “Unemployed” is a Russian novel compared to the Whack World songs, and the video takes the viewer on a truly mind-boggling, spud-filled journey with enough puppetry and body horror to make John Carpenter proud. Without giving too much away, the basic premise is that Tierra Whack is a chef chopping potatoes in a kitchen, and the potatoes are alive. That’s it. And it only escalates from there. It’s as whimsical as it is horrifying.

You can listen to Whack’s other latest singles here: “Only Child,” “CLONES,” “Gloria,” and “Wasteland.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad