Hear Tierra Whack’s Charming New Song ‘Gloria’

Philly rapper Tierra Whack has continued to release a new song each week during her self-proclaimed “Whack History Month” with the release of her charming new tune, “Gloria.” It follows the hard-hitting “Clones” and the lighter-treading “Only Child,” which she performed along with “Hungry Hippo” during Monday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live episode.

In line with her distinctive style, the bouncy new track features her agile bars and a slightly mumbled cadence that playfully glide over the spirited beat courtesy of Nick Verruto, who also contributed to the rapper’s whirlwind breakout album, Whack World.

“Hold on/I’ve been gone too long, I think it’s time I get back,” she raps at the beginning of the hook that politely questions detractors while happily shouting out those that “love me in the hood.” She ends the chorus with the sing-song chant of “Lift up/Lift up/Lift up” that succeeds in doing what it says.

Last month, the rapper was nominated for a Best Music Video Grammy for “Mumbo Jumbo.” Tierra Whack released her debut album, Whack World, last year.