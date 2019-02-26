Tierra Whack Critiques Imitators on Gritty New Song ‘Clones’

Tierra Whack dropped a hard-hitting new song called “Clones.” It’s her second new single this month, following the lighter, sung track “Only Child.”

“Clones” has a tough edge to it, thanks to an ominous droning sound overlaying a heavy beat. On the song, Whack laments imitators, rapping “Ni**a tried to take my flow/Who the hell he think he is?/I just wanna make my dough/Gotta take care of my kids.”

Hailing from North Philadelphia, the 23-year-old rapper has turned heads with both her nimble, creative rhymes and strikingly menacing visuals. She released her debut album Whack World last year to critical acclaim. It was accompanied by a 15-minute visual that featured distinct, surreal scenes for each song on the album. Her creepy, dentist appointment-set video for single “Mumbo Jumbo” caught the attention of the Recording Academy as she was nominated for Best Music Video at the Grammy Awards earlier this month.