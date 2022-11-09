Tierra Whack Arrested After Bringing Loaded Gun to Airport

Tierra Whack was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct Wednesday morning after bringing a loaded gun to an airport, Rolling Stone can confirm.

A rep from the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said that the rapper was detained after she attempted to bring a loaded firearm through security at the Philadelphia International Airport. (She is licensed to carry in the state.)

According to TMZ, Whack’s gun was loaded with six live rounds though none in the chamber, and that her bag was inspected by Homeland Security officials. Authorities don’t believe Whack intended to harm anyone and that she mistakenly brought the firearm with her, per the outlet. Her gun was confiscated.

A rep and lawyer for Whack, along with the Philadelphia police, did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s requests for comment.

An avid tweeter, Whack has yet to address the incident on her social media. “We giving out love and opportunity!” reads her most recent tweet at press time. Her fans have flooded the replies with “Free Tierra” and “Free you.” (It’s unclear whether she remains detained.)

Aside from dropping the instrumentals to her 2018 LP Whack World, the rapper last released a trio of EPs — Pop?, R&B?, and Rap? — last year. She’s also set to host a comedy show at Philly’s Punchline titled “Whack A** Comedy” on Nov. 29.