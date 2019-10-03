Alicia Keys, French Montana to Perform at Tidal X Rock the Vote Show

Alicia Keys, French Montana and a dozen other performers will take the stage at the fifth annual Tidal X benefit concert, partnering this year with Rock the Vote. The performance will take place October 21st at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and will be hosted by radio host Angie Martinez; the event will also be livestreamed. A spokesperson for Tidal stated that 100% of net proceeds will be donated to Rock the Vote.

Among the featured performers will be Farruko, Becky G, G-Eazy, Ty Dolla $ign, Carnage, CNCO, Moneybagg Yo, Doja Cat, Gashi, Dermot Kennedy, Lucky Daye, Angelica Vila, Nicole Bus and others.

Beginning today at 12:00 PM ET until 4:00 PM ET, tickets will be on sale with a limited time discount exclusively for TIDAL members, available via TIDAL.com/RockTheVote or the TIDAL App (mobile & desktop). Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET.