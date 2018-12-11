T.I. Faces Consequences of Infidelity in ‘The Amazing Mr. F–k Up’ Video

T.I. reflects on infidelity and its impact on marriage and fatherhood in the new extended cut video for “The Amazing Mr. Fuck Up.” The song featuring Victoria Monét appears on the rapper’s 10th studio LP, Dime Trap, which was released in October.

In the cinematic new visual, T.I. is seen fighting with the woman who portrays his wife while pulling up late for a dinner with a group of their married friends. Soon after they join the couples gathering, another woman walks up, and it’s clear that he has been cheating with her.

After the wives angrily leave the table, the husbands discuss how far and often he has messed up before T.I. is seen in flashbacks with his wife and son. “It’s amazing all the shit I’ve done/ Such examples I’ve been setting for my son,” he raps. “All she did was stay down and have my kid/ All the time just to realize I ain’t shit.”

Though he contemplates the life lessons he’s learned (“It’s amazing how far I’ve come/ Homicide, fed time, auto-gun”), the video flashes forward six months and it’s not a happily-ever-after ending for the couple, at least at that moment. The clip ends with a “to be continued,” implying the story hasn’t quite ended.