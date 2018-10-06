Watch T.I. Deliver ‘Dime Trap’ Medley on ‘Kimmel’

In support of his new album Dime Trap, T.I. was the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Friday night. The rapper performed a medley of “Jefe” and “The Weekend,” two songs from his long-awaited LP, which was released earlier in the day on October 5th.

T.I. opened his set with a dramatic horn section that helped the Latin-infused melody of “Jefe” soar throughout the audience. The track, which had been one of the singles from his latest record, features rapper Meek Mill.

Two minutes into performing “Jefe,” T.I. slowed things down by transitioning into his feel-good track “The Weekend.” The studio version of “The Weekend” features Young Thug, who T.I. has collaborated with on 2014’s “About The Money.”

Dime Trap, T.I.’s first release since 2016’s digital-only Us or Else: Letter to the System, has been in the works for several years. The rapper has been discussing the project since at least 2015, and in 2016, he said he’d recorded more than 100 tracks for the album. “I have to pick… Let’s say 12 to 16 records out of that,” he told XXL. “I think that’s the most difficult cause you have to figure out what’s the tone. What’s the tone of the project? What’s the message? And how you want to present that energy. And they all like my kids.”

Following his comments there was a lull, but things started to pick up in September when he signed a record deal with Epic Records. Dime Trap also features Anderson .Paak, Jeezy, YFN Lucci, Teyana Taylor and Yo Gotti.