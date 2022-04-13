Watch Rising Star Thuy and Bay Area King P-Lo Coach Basketball in ‘Inhibitions’ Video

Thuy and P-Lo are getting summer started early as they rep the Bay Area with their new collab, “Inhibitions.” The duo premieres the basketball-themed music video for the R&B, West Coast vibes anthem with Rolling Stone.

“‘Inhibitions’ is about that special someone you are willing to let your guard down for,” Thuy tells Rolling Stone. “It’s a playful anthem letting them know that even though there might be others wanting your attention, ‘they don’t got what I need’ because no one else compares.”

In the Brandon Lee Davis-directed video, P-Lo and Thuy play opposing basketball coaches as their teams battle it out on the court. The video is spliced with clips of dance group the NextKidz, basketballers, and even the referee showing their best moves.

Thuy says that she and P-Lo — a Bay Area rap icon — connected on a personal level and had a “natural understanding of one another,” thanks to their Bay Area origins and Asian American backgrounds.

“We’re pushing a similar line and it’s cool seeing more representation in the industry,” P-Lo, who’s Filipino, tells Rolling Stone about working with Thuy, who’s Vietnamese. “She has a vision for her music and that’s something I can relate to. Collaboration-wise, we’ve been overdue but ‘Inhibitions’ feels like perfect timing.”

Thuy says her roots as a Vietnamese American are important for her to highlight in her work so that “little girls who look like me” can chase their dreams and “break cultural norms.”

“I want people to know that it is never too late in life to have a career change and pursue something you love. I didn’t start recording or writing music until I graduated college, which used to make me feel like I was behind, and that it was too late to be successful at it,” Thuy says. “The moment I stopped putting an expiration date on my goals, I was able to free myself from all my self-doubt and insecurities.”

“Inhibitions” serves as the first single from Thuy following her album I Hope U See This, which features songs like “Chances” and “Universe.” Meanwhile, P-Lo dropped “Again,” his collab with E-40 and LaRussell, last year.