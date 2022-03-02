Vermont Trio Thus Love Embrace Creativity in Dark Times on New Song ‘Inamorato’

Thus Love, a budding post-punk trio out of Brattleboro, Vermont, have signed to Captured Tracks and dropped their first single with the indie label, “Inamorato.” The track will appear on the group’s debut album, which is set to arrive this fall.

“Inamorato” combines swift drums, a rich, driving bass line, and guitar arpeggios whose reverb-soaked shimmer is caked with just the right amount of distorted grit. Written at the start of the pandemic, the song finds Thus Love battling dark thoughts and aiming to stay creative; that darker undercurrent comes through in some of the eerie touches in the accompanying music video — directed by Eleanor Harmon and Brigid Kennison — but the clip stays largely ebullient, capturing Thus Love in the throes of a wild outdoor performance.

“Inamorato’ was an impulse response to the first three months of Covid — our attempt to process the uncertainty,” singer/guitarist Echo Mars tells Rolling Stone. “Like everyone else, I think, we were afraid of losing touch with our creative motivation. This song is a reminder to ourselves to keep exploring how we feel.”

Thus Love came together in 2018, providing a creative and communal outlet for all three members, who are trans. “For us, Thus Love is much more than a band,” Mars added in a statement. “We all came from small towns without many people like us, and it wasn’t until we arrived in Brattleboro and started playing music together that we found a community to truly call our own.”

Thus Love have a handful of tour dates scheduled for this spring, including an upcoming set at the New Colossus Festival, taking place in New York City March 9 through 13. After that, they’ll play Burlington, Vermont, on April 2, Greenfield, Massachusetts on April 7, and appear at the Walking Windows Festival, May 13 through 15 in Winooski, Vermont.