Thurston Moore Drops Mermaid-Inspired Single ‘Siren’

Ahead of the release of his new album By the Fire this month, Thurston Moore has shared the 12-minute single “Siren.”

Accompanied by a short film on Bandcamp, “Siren” is described as “the soundtrack to an ancient coming-of-age mermaid ritual.” Mermaids swim in the water as the track transcends from subtle twinkling to a charged guitar riff. “Bottles into gems, blue and green,” Moore sings. “If you happen to see this girl/Return her to the sea and me.”

“Siren” follows the lead single “Hashish,” and “Cantaloupe,” the former of which Moore released with footage from the Thurston Moore Group performing in Europe early this year. On November 6th, the Thurston Moore Group will perform their first live show (masked and socially distanced) at La Sirène in La Rochelle, France.

Moore will drop By the Fire on September 25th via his Daydream Library Series label. The record features My Bloody Valentine’s Deb Googe on bass and backing vocals, Sonic Youth’s Steve Shelley and Jem Doulton on drums, James Sedwards on guitar and Jon Leidecker a.k.a. “Wobbly” (of Negativland) on electronics.

Last month, Moore released an intimate rendition of Galaxie 500’s “Another Day” as part of a tribute series in celebration of the indie band’s reissue of their live LP Copenhagen on Record Store Day. In June, he released the nine-minute instrumental “Strawberry Moon” on Bandcamp.