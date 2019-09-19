Thurston Moore Selling Hundreds of Records From Private Collection

Thurston Moore will sell over 300 LPs from his private collection at London’s World of Echo record store. The albums will be available to purchase Saturday, October 5th at the 128 Columbia Road location.

On Instagram, the store noted that Moore’s eclectic collection — only available to purchase online — reflects his “relationship to the underground and lifelong engagement with various music cultures.” The titles span “a broad range of genres, including “multiple variants of jazz, noise, hardcore, black metal, ethnographic, punk and post-punk, no-wave, krautrock, ambient, electronic and the avant-garde.” Many of them are “highly collectible or rarely seen.”

Prior to the sale, Moore will play a live in-store set at London’s Rough Trade East on September 20th. His European tour kicks off October 4th in Toulouse, France and runs through early November; a U.S. leg launches December 2nd in Woodstock, New York and wraps San Francisco on December 16th.

That trek will promote Moore’s upcoming triple-disc box set, Spirit Counsel, out September 21st. The former Sonic Youth guitarist recently issued a cover of New Order’s “Leave Me Alone,” which he’ll release as the B-side to a trio of seven-inch records (“Pollination,” “Swing Swell” and “Three Graces: Alice Moki Jayne”), out November 8th.