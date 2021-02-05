Thurston Moore Surprise-Releases New Instrumental Album, ‘Screen Time’

Thurston Moore has released a surprise instrumental album, Screen Time, which is available on Bandcamp.

The former Sonic Youth member announced the project on Twitter, writing, “Thurston Moore new music ‘screen time’ (10 songs).”

In a statement, he expanded upon the project, saying he wanted to compose a soundtrack for an imaginary film noir, with each track representing a different scene.

“While our societies have become wholly engaged with the virtual universe of online interaction the work of filmmakers, musicians, painters, poets and dancers continues to offer dreamworld expressions of both reality and the imagination,” he said. “Art is an offering. When you open up your screen, send a message of love and gratitude to someone. If it’s within your means, send aid to those in need.”

Moore continued: “Screen time is now time, it is always time for change. A change for the better. What better time than now. Create, instigate, debate, never hate, sleep late, embrace fate, make a movie date, destroy and skate.”

Screen Time follows Moore’s 2020 album, By the Fire, which arrived last September. Moore recorded the LP with My Bloody Valentine’s Deb Googe on bass and backing vocals, Sonic Youth’s Steve Shelley and Jem Doulton on drums, James Sedwards on guitar, and Jon Leidecker (a.k.a. “Wobbly” of Negativland) on electronics. The album also features lyrics penned by London-based poet Radieux Radio.

Last year, Moore released an intimate cover of Galaxie 500’s “Another Day” as part of a tribute series in celebration of the indie outfit’s reissue of their live LP Copenhagen. Moore also shared a one-off instrumental last June, “Strawberry Moon.”