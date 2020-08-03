Thurston Moore, Mark Lanegan, Real Estate to Cover Galaxie 500 for Video Series

Thurston Moore, Real Estate, Surfer Blood and Mark Lanegan with Dylan Carlson are among the artists that will pay tribute to Galaxie 500 as part of a month-long celebration of the Record Store Day reissue of the band’s live LP Copenhagen.

20-20-20 will host the virtual concert of 20 of the dream-pop band’s covers, with Magnetic Fields’ Stephen Merritt, Mercury Rev, Rachel Haden, Xiu Xiu, the Feelies’ Glenn Mercer, Calvin Johnson and more taking part in the series.

“Earlier this year, a concert of covers of Galaxie 500 songs was planned at Rough Trade Brooklyn, to coincide with the Copenhagen vinyl release on April 18 Record Store Day,” 20-20-20 said of the project. “The event, unfortunately, didn’t happen due to the pandemic, but some of the performers are recording home videos which we’re presenting online, prior to ‘the August RSD Drop’ on August 29.”

The covers will be posted one-a-day from August 3rd to August 21st; Kiwi Jr.’s rendition of “Tugboat” kicks off the series, which was curated by Guided By Voices and Yoko Ono manager David Newgarden.

The Copenhagen reissue, making its vinyl debut following its 1997 CD-only release, arrives August 29th during the first of three staggered Record Store Days.