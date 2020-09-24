Thurston Moore to Celebrate New Album With a Livestream Performance

To celebrate the release of his new album By the Fire on Friday, Thurston Moore has announced a livestream performance — followed by a brief leg of European tour dates.

Moore will perform the livestream from London’s Rough Trade East with the help of My Bloody Valentine’s Deb Googe and percussionist Jem Doulton, who also appear on the record. The 60-minute set will be co-directed by Marc Swadel and will stream at 3 p.m. ET on Friday.

In addition, Moore will kick off a brief European tour with “strict safety measures.” The audience will be socially distanced with mandatory masks. Tour dates can be found below.

By the Fire will be released via Moore’s Daydream Library Series label. He’s released the singles “Hashish,” “Cantaloupe” and “Siren.“

“By the Fire is music in flames,” the label said in a statement. “2020 is our time for radical change and collective awareness and Thurston Moore has written nine songs of enlightenment, released to a world on fire. Taking a cue from Albert Ayler’s ‘music is the healing force of the universe,’ this recording offers songs as flames of rainbow energy, where the power of love becomes our call. These are love songs in a time where creativity is our dignity, our demonstration against the forces of oppression. By The Fire is a gathering, a party of peace —songs in the heat of the moment.”

Thurston Moore Tour Dates

November 5 – Biarritz, France @ L’Altabal (tickets)

November 6 – La Rochelle, France @ La Sirène (tickets)

November 7 – Lorient, France @ Hydrophone (tickets here)

November 9 – Lille, France @ L’aeronef (tickets)

November 10 – Brussels, Belgium @ Kanal Pompidou (tickets)

November 11 – Brussels, Belgium @ Kanal Pompidou (tickets)

November 12 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso (tickets)

November 13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso (tickets)