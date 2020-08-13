Hear Thurston Moore’s Stripped-Down Cover of Galaxie 500’s ‘Another Day’

Gearing up for Record Store Day’s upcoming reissue of Galaxie 500’s live LP Copenhagen, Thurston Moore has shared a cover of “Another Day.”

“Another Day” was originally released off 1989’s On Fire and sung by bassist Naomi Yang. Moore strips down the dream-pop band’s instrumentation, using just an acoustic guitar and vocals. “Cause it’s OK if everyday/Is not the same way,” he sings. “It’s just another way/That everyday is not the same.”

“I first heard of Galaxie 500 when I was walking around downtown NYC 1988 with Susanne Sasic, who was working with Sonic Youth — first as a T-shirt seller at the gigs, then as lighting designer — and we saw a little flyer wheatpasted on a wall with Galaxie 500’s name on it where they were playing a gig at some long lost little space,” Moore recalled. “Susanne, who was also working at the legendary Pier Platters record store in Hoboken, NJ, mentioned that the band had a single (‘Tugboat’/’King Of Spain’) which was super cool.”

“She was absolutely right about the single, though I don’t recall going to the gig,” he added. “But eventually I saw them and was struck by their mellifluous minimalism and swooning ‘verb-drenched slather tone. Of course, they were already classic and, of course, they would, and will, always remain one of the best, most remarkable bands from a time when being noisy, aggressive, amped up and skuzzy was the prescription of the day — Galaxie 500, in some otherworldly way, brought us back to Earth so we could recalibrate and soar anew.”

Moore’s rendition is part of a Galaxie 500 daily cover series in celebration of the reissue. It kicked off on August 3rd with Kiwi Jr.’s take on “Tugboat.” The series, hosted by 20-20-20 and curated by Guided By Voices and Yoko Ono manager David Newgarden, will conclude on August 31st.

On September 25th, Moore will release a new album, By the Fire, via his Daydream Library Series label. The record marks his sixth solo LP, following 2017’s Rock n Roll Consciousness. Moore previewed the new album with the single “Hashish” in June. Earlier that month, he released the nine-minute instrumental “Strawberry Moon” on Bandcamp.