Watch Thurston Moore, Alison Mosshart on Third Man Records’ Latest ‘Public Access’ Episode

Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore, Alison Mosshart and more perform from quarantine on the latest installment of Third Man Records’ Public Access web series.

The episode features Moore playing a song titled “Mantra for D.A. Levy,” while Mosshart — vocalist for the Kills and Jack White’s the Dead Weather — opened the show with a spoken-word piece titled “Roadkill.” Other performers include the Nude Party, Detroit singer-songwriter Anna Burch, Pavement’s Spiral Stairs, Craig Brown, members of the Go, Liz Cooper and more. Poet Janaka Stucky also shared an excerpt from his recent book-length poem “Ascend Ascend,” released via Third Man Books.

Third Man launched Public Access in March, with Nashville pedal steel player Luke Schneider, while episode two featured local band Teddy and the Rough Riders. The label was then forced to retool the series as it became increasingly unsafe to film inside its Nashville headquarters as the COVID-19 pandemic worsened. Public Access relaunched as an “at-home” series with its third episode last month, featuring J. Mascis, Olivia Jean, Brendan Benson and more.

“We’re attempting to capture the lunacy and creativity of this incredibly unique time and present it through an early MTV meets late night UHF psychedelic experience. Join us, while we laugh through the tears in the rain… Fuck Trump,” Third Man co-founder Ben Swank said.

Artist’s Venmo accounts are listed in the YouTube video, so that viewers can make donations to support them during the pandemic. More episodes will be released in the coming weeks.