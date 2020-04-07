Thursday Is Turning Old Merch into Masks for Fans and Healthcare Professionals

To face mask or not to face mask? That’s been the question these past few weeks, with the CDC finally suggesting we wear cloth coverings when in public to combat the spread of COVID-19. With the item now in hot demand (just take a look at Amazon), the band Thursday is now offering masks made from old merch — with all proceeds going toward making more masks.

“Last week we announced that we had started the process of turning appropriate stock merchandise from our web store into fabric face masks for frontline medical workers and essential personnel and said that further information about how you can all help would follow later in the week,” the band wrote on Instagram Monday.

They then detailed how they pulled stock from their webstore and sent it to “various grassroots organizations in NJ who will convert them into ‘fabric’ face masks to assist the frontline workers.” Namely, NJ Maskmakers and FaceMaskWarriors.

Due to demand from fans, they also started producing masks for purchase, available in their webstore Wednesday at 1 p.m. EST. “If you buy one, then a minimum of two ‘factory’ masks (and even more when we scale) will be donated to one of the NY/NJ area hospitals,” they added.

Masks have been in short supply since the coronavirus hit the U.S., with some medical professionals only receiving one mask to do their vital work. Scores of musicians — from James Taylor to Rihanna — have come forward in an effort to provide hospitals with the money and equipment they need to continue normal operations.

New York currently has the most cases of COVID in the U.S., with 130,703 infected at last count and 4,758 deaths (via the New York Times). New Jersey has 41,090 cases, with 1,005 deaths.