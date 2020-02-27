Thundercat Is on the Prowl in Bonkers New ‘Dragonball Durag’ Video

Thundercat tries and fails to harness his powers of attraction in the brilliantly goofy new video for “Dragonball Durag,” off of the musician’s upcoming album, It Is What It Is, out April 3rd via Brainfeeder.

Directed by comedian Zack Fox, the video finds Thundercat already feeling himself to an extreme degree when he stumbles across an actual Dragonball Z-styled durag that adds even more zest to his already well-seasoned sauce. That sauce, however, fails to do much for others.

Throughout the rest of the “Dragonball Durag” video, Thundercat struts his stuff in front of several women — including comedian Quinta Brunson and singer Kali Uchis — only to be summarily rejected (Uchis even calls the cops on the moonwalking weirdo outside her home). In one last attempt, Thundercat emerges from a dumpster and tries to woo the Haim sisters, and though Este seems intrigued, her sisters quickly drag her away.

“The durag is a superpower, to turn your swag on… it does something, it changes you,” Thundercat said in a statement. “If you have one in the wardrobe, think about wearing it tonight, and it may pop off because you never know what’s going to happen.”

“Dragonball Durag” marks the second offering from It Is What It Is, following “Black Qualls,” which features Steve Lacy and Steve Arrington. Thundercat will kick off a North American tour February 28th in Vancouver, with the run wrapping April 2nd in Atlanta.